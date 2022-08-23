Appling, Taylor C.-08/13/2022-oper mtr vehicle u/infl alc .08 (189a.010(1a) — 1st
Armstrong, Danny Ray-08/11/2022-oper. motor vehicle/mtcyc funct. w/o ignition interlock device-no registration plates-poss of open alc beverage cont in motor veh prohibited-failure of non-owner operator to maintain req ins/sec, 1st off-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)
Blankenship, Jon Ronald-08/11/2022-speeding 15 mph over limit-operating on sus or rev oper license-failure of owner to maintain required ins/sec, 1st off-failure to appear-non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
Bozman, Gerald David-08/12/2022-non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
Campbell, Benjamin W.-08/15/2022-possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
Chapman, Jesse L.-08/16/2022-disorderly conduct, 2nd degree-resisting arrest-oper mtr vehicle u/infl alc/subs (189a.010(1e) — 1st (agg cir)-assault 3rd — peace officer — communicable bodily fluid
Clayton, Jordan L.-08/17/2022-tbut or disp from building $500 < $1,000
Coleman, Riley T.-08/16/2022-violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
Crawford, Jason W.-08/14/2022-terroristic threatening, 3rd degree
Fuller, Jonathan R.-08/16/2022-wanton endangerment-1st degree
Granda, Matthew H.-08/16/2022-careless driving-no operators-moped license
Gray, Marshall D.-08/17/2022-contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
Hampton, Angela M.-08/15/2022-failure to appear-neglect action — ujc
Hollins, Taurus J.-08/15/2022-failure to appear
Jones, Micheal B.-08/11/2022-prescription cont sub not proper contain 1st off-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine)-poss cont sub, 1st degree, 2nd offense — drug unspecified
Lowe, Alexander D.-08/14/2022-operating on sus or rev oper license
Lucey, Brandon Tyler-08/17/2022-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)-poss of marijuana
McElrath, Breanna M.-08/14/2022-non-payment of court costs, fees or fines-wanton endangerment-1st degree
Mitchell, Amon E.-08/11/2022-failure to appear
Mooneyhan, James D.-08/14/2022-failure to appear-promoting contraband — 2nd degree-abused or neglected child — ujc-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)-promoting contraband — 1st degree
Pace, Melissa Rodriguez-08/17/2022-speeding 26 mph or > speed limit-reckless driving-fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle)-operating vehicle with expired operators license-criminal mischief, 1st degree-oper mtr vehicle u/influ alc/drugs/etc. .08 (agg circum) 1st off-resisting arrest-shock probation in felony convictions-probation violation (for felony offense)-robbery, 2nd degree-theft of identity of another w/o consent-tbut or disp all others $500 or more but u/$10,000-poss cont sub, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine)-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)-escape 2nd degree-(identify facility)-theft-receipt of stolen credit/debit card(>2 card)=-persistent felony offender i
Roberts, Phillip-08/11/2022 -terroristic threatening, 3rd degree-assault, 2nd degree
Ryan, Tamala M.-08/15/2022-violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
Scott, Versace A.-08/16/2022-failure to appear=-non-payment of court costs, fees or fines-tbut or disp shoplifting
Stumph, Richard Daniel-08/11/2022-operating on sus or rev oper license-failure of non-owner operator to maintain req ins/sec, 1st off-failure to appear-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine)-poss of marijuana
Thomas, Aniyah Shyann-08/12/2022-poss of open alc beverage cont in motor veh prohibited-failure to appear-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess=-poss of marijuana
Thomason, Kaleb W.-08/17/2022-poss of open alc beverage cont in motor veh prohibited-oper mtr vehicle u/infl alc .08 (189a.010(1a) — 1st
Woodard, Allen Hardy-08/17/2022-failure to appear
