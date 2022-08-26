Most of the dogs rescued from a puppy mill on Milton Sharp Road this month have found homes said Ray Wilson, Director of the Logan County Humane Society.

“The shelter took in over 100 dogs including 15 newborn puppies from the puppy mill. Thirty-three of those dogs, plus the 15 puppies, were sent to rescue thanks to the Bowling Green-Warren County and Butler County shelters. Fifty-five were adopted or fostered,” reported Wilson who gave a shelter report at Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting. The mill was located on the property of Perry E. Shifflett.

