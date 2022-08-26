Most of the dogs rescued from a puppy mill on Milton Sharp Road this month have found homes said Ray Wilson, Director of the Logan County Humane Society.
“The shelter took in over 100 dogs including 15 newborn puppies from the puppy mill. Thirty-three of those dogs, plus the 15 puppies, were sent to rescue thanks to the Bowling Green-Warren County and Butler County shelters. Fifty-five were adopted or fostered,” reported Wilson who gave a shelter report at Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting. The mill was located on the property of Perry E. Shifflett.
All the shelter has left of the animals rescued from the mill are three huskies and four German shepherds. The humane society is looking to get them adopted or sent out on a rescue.
“All of the dogs rescued have been spayed or neutered, received heartworm preventative, flea and tick treatment, given their rabies vaccines for a year, and received their booster shots,” said Wilson. “A big thanks goes out to Dr. Jon Todd and his staff at the Logan County Animal Clinic for working overtime to get that done.” Wilson also thanked all volunteers and donors these past few weeks. He said there had been an overwhelming response from the community.
When the puppy mill rescue brought in over 100 animals to the local shelter, there were already 128 living there at the beginning of July. The shelter took in an additional 96 for that month.
Wilson reported on the shelter’s existing population for July including six ACO pickups, 59 citizen drop-offs, eight abandoned, 22 owner surrenders, and one return.
The live release rate at the shelter for July was 89.3%. Shelter adoptions were 43 in July. Twenty-three cats were sent to rescue, and seven lost animals were reclaimed. Unfortunately, five dogs and two cats had to be euthanized in July. There were 155 animals at the shelter at the end of July.
Wilson talked about doors that needed to be repaired at the shelter at Tuesday’s court meeting. The Logan County Humane Society contracts with the county to run the shelter’s day-to-day operations. Maintenance of the property and buildings is the responsibility of the county.
Magistrate Robert Chyle made a statement after Wilson’s report saying, “I have been wanting to do this since I’ve gotten on the court and I’m going to go off the court still wanting this. I don’t see why we don’t tear that whole thing down (referring to the shelter) and build a 2 million dollar one out there. We have the money.”
