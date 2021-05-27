The health disparities between rural and urban Kentucky, and differences in health-care access and delivery, will be discussed in the first of a new series of public-policy webinars sponsored by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the Martin School of Public Policy & Administration at the University of Kentucky.
The sponsors say the event, scheduled from noon to 1:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, June 8, will examine the intersection of health care and the urban-rural divide: How do health care systems differ between Kentucky’s urban and rural areas and what makes these differences significant? Does public policy in Kentucky accurately reflect the diverse health care needs of our urban and rural populations? How does the urban-rural divide impact access to health care in Kentucky? Answers will come from a panel:
- Mark Birdwhistell, UK Health Care chief of staff and vice president for health services administration
- Larry Gray, president of Baptist Health Louisville and former president of Baptist Health Corbin
- State Sen. Ralph Alvarado, R-Winchester, chair of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee and a physician
State Rep. Kim
- Moser, R-Taylor Mill, chair of the House Health and Family Services Committee and a former nurse
Chamber Senior Policy Analyst Charles Aull will moderate the discussion. He said it will include the opportunity for questions from participants. The webinar is free; to register, click here.
“We look forward to not only engaging in these roundtable discussions but also serving as a resource for policy-makers and other interested parties,” said Kate Shanks, vice president of public affairs at the Chamber and a Martin School graduate. “Our goal is that these sessions will lead to better understanding of these important issues and help develop Kentucky-specific solutions.”
Future programs in the series will address the rural-urban divides in education (July 15) and economic development (Aug. 10).
