Steve Clinton “Clint” Marksberry, 52, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at his home in Lexington, Ky.
Clint was born Feb. 16, 1970, in Owensboro, Ky. to Harvey and Grace Marilyn (Park) Marksberry. He attended Tamarack Elementary and Burns Middle School before moving to Russellville, Ky. He graduated from Logan County High School and then from Western Kentucky University with a BS degree, majoring in foreign language, and later a master’s degree. He taught for a number of years in Fulton County, Ga. (Atlanta). The last high school Clint taught at in Atlanta was Chattahoochee High School. He moved back to Kentucky and taught in Shelby County and most recently he taught at Owensboro High School.
Clint was such a gifted and talented, uplifting person to everyone. All he wanted in life was to love and to be loved. Clint was also a great lover of animals, particularly horses, specifically his horse, Bucky. He was civic-minded and socially responsible. People who really knew Clint recognized that he was a gift from God. It is very easy to say that he will be missed, but words alone cannot describe the loss we feel and how truly missed he will be. “Word.”
Clint was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn Marksberry.
He is survived by his father, Harvey Marksberry of Owensboro, Ky.; his brothers and their wives, Jeffery Alan and Christy Marksberry, of Lexington, Ky. and Scott and Charlotte Marksberry, of Owensboro, Ky.; his niece, Laura Grace of Bowling Green, Ky.; his nephew, Carter Alan of Bowling Green, Ky., and his great-niece, Hensley Kate of Bowling Green, Ky.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Sunnyside Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Boulware Mission, 609 Wing Avenue, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Clint Marksberry may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
