Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ basketball team is not only ready to play this season but they want to bring more excitement, more passion, and more wins. The team call that “swag.”
“We’re bringing “the swag” back one more time,” Malyea Partinger said. Everybody has “swag” and everybody can see it when we are on the floor in our JV and varsity games.”
The four seniors will be the first group of seniors that played for head coach Ashley Taylor on both the middle and high school levels. They played five of their six years under Taylor and played their freshman season under Lex Lindsey.
“When we were at middle school under coach (Ashley) Taylor, our games were developing,” Partinger said. “We were learning how we’re on the varsity level, we must take everything that we have and still are learning to do and get better in games and win.”
“We played for coach Lindsey our freshman year and it was a hard year for us,” Hadley Turner said. “When coach Taylor came to varsity level my sophomore season, she brought energy and excitement and a great style of basketball to play that we have been successful with.”
Heading into their final season, the seniors want to give the program another signature moment as they desire to win the 13th District Tournament, the 4th Region tournament, and play at Rupp Arena for an opportunity at a state championship. Achieving all that will not be easy as they must put in work to begin the process.
“Being it is our last season, we are going to give it all we got,” Jakaya Warfield said. “We know what it is going to take for us to have a successful season and when things get hard, we need to push through as a team because that’s who we are.”
“We hear the expectations from the 2-A to the district and region and maybe compete for a state title but we must take it all at one day and game at a time,” Ashanti Johnson said. “We need to keep our heads together and just stay focused and if we do that, hopefully, we will be cutting down some nets soon.”
To achieve their goals, it is going to take a collective effort from everyone, every day to do what they have to do for the benefit of the team.
“I and Lee Lee (Partinger) have to step up and lead in scoring,” Hadley Turner said. “Ashanti (Johnson) along with Lyniah (Brown), Naja (Nolan) and Vanessa (Ray), and others will have to step up defensively and handle the ball. The whole team overall will have to step it up to win games and tournaments. If we look ahead and not take it one game at a time, it’s not going to work.”
After the season, Johnson, Taylor, and Warfield all plan on attending Western Kentucky University as Warfield will study criminology, Turner wants a degree in education, and Johnson wants to major in Business. Partinger wants to continue playing the game on the collegiate level and major in business.
