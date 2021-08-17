The Sally Flowers Moody Educational Trust recently announced that from a field of 26 applicants, three students from the class of 2021 have been selected to receive four-year tuition assistance scholarships. This year’s recipients are Trynity Grace Dukes from Russellville High School who plans to attend Western Kentucky University; Preston Allen Hurt from Logan County High School will be attending the University of Kentucky and Ali Katherine Atkinson who will be attending Western Kentucky University.
The educational trust was established in 2005 from the estate of Sally Flowers Moody to provide tuition assistance to applicants from Logan County High School or Russellville High School. Recipients must attend either Western Kentucky University or the University of Kentucky. Scholarship selection is based on high school grades, ACT scores, a personal essay, and an interview with the selection committee. This year’s interviews were canceled because of the impact of COVID-19.
Sally Flowers Moody is the daughter of the former Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture, Eugene Flowers and Mamie Mason Flowers, a nationally known antique dealer. Sally attended Western Kentucky State Teachers College, performed in summer stock theater in Plymouth, Mass., was the first female to host her own radio program on WLBJ in Bowling Green, Ky., taught at Russellville High School, was Deputy Logan County Clerk, managed a large farm in south Logan and was well known nationally for her preservation and commerce of museum quality antiques. Currently, her personal collection remains in her historic home in Russellville. She believed that education is the key to advancement of society and that in any given situation, funds are best spent locally to empower local student’s desires of excellence. Mrs. Moody was an avid fan of both the University of Kentucky and Western Kentucky University.
The educational trust has given 84 scholarships since 2006, with over $1.75 million in tuition assistance. There are currently 13 students receiving scholarships.
