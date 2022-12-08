Franklin-Simpson’s DeMarcus Hogan led all scorers with a game high of 23 points as they grinded out a 54-49 victory over the Monroe County Falcons last Tuesday in their season opener at the F-S Gym.
“I tried to do my best to my ability on some of the defensive plays and just had to step up and score some points,” DeMarcus Hogan said. “There may be nights like that if someone struggles scoring, someone will have to step up. Nights like this shouldn’t happen a lot but there will be some nights when it does happen. Thankful to O.J. (Gamble)and Gavin (Dickerson) for stepping up.”
“I knew that Monroe County did not play well in their season opener and I know they can shoot the ball better, especially (John) Harlin,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “I know we haven’t played in a while and we were very rusty. We have to do a better job of playing defense.”
Monroe County led throughout the 1st Quarter as John Harlin buried a couple of 3-pointers for a 6-0 lead. O,J. Gamble cut Franklin-Simpson’s deficit in half with a traditional three-point play. Harlin knocked down his third 3-pointer along with a par of free throws from Austen Arnett gave them their biggest lead of the quarter at 11-3. DeMarcus Hogan connected on a pair of 3’s with two free throws from Cole Sharer. Harlin closed the quarter with his fourth 3-pointer and two free throws from Jameson Petett as the Wildcats trail 16-11 after one.
Keaton Biggerstaff’s back to back shots gave the Falcons their biggest lead of the game at 20-11. Gavin Dickerson’s traditional three-point play and Hogan scored four straight points as the Wildcats but their deficit down to two, 20-18. Then two free throws from Jalen Briscoe along with Hogan’s third 3-pointer and Gabe Jones’ first 3-pointer of the game tied the game at 26-26 at halftime for the first tie of the game.
A barrage of 3-pointers occurred in the 3rd Quarter as Gavin Dickerson and Harlin exchanged 3’s early on for the second tie of the game at 29-29. Later, O.J. Gamble scored six straight points for Franklin-Simpson that tied the game at 35-35. Two more ties occurred as Hogan scored six straight points for the Wildcats as they took their first lead of the game at 41-39. But Harlin made three 3’s in the quarter for 10 points overall that made F-S trail 45-41 at the end of the third.
The Wildcats’ defense clamped down on Monroe County as they held them to one made field goal in the 4th Quarter. Hogan’s basket and two free throws by Kam Ray tied the game at 45-45. Gavin Dickerson’s second 3-pointer of the 2nd half gave Franklin-Simpson a 48-47 lead. He also added a free throw and a basket by Gamble extended their lead to four at 51-47. Arnett sank two free throws that cut the Wildcats’ lead down to two. Gavin Dickerson made one of his two free throws and the one that he missed, Hogan rebounded and scored a bucket in the final seconds for the 54-49 victory over the Falcons.
“We didn’t have good body language tonight,” Spencer said. “When something bad happens or they didn’t get a call they like, our body language is bad and we have to be better than that. This was coming from our older guys so we must be better.”
Along with Hogan, Gavin Dickerson and O,J, Gamble scored in double figures with 11 points each.
“We needed some energy especially in the 2nd Half,” Gavin Dickerson said. “We didn’t play as well as we could in the 1st half but we were locked in especially in the 4th Quarter. It was a hard fought battle. We came out bad but we finished alright. We did enough to win and now onto Clinton County.”
“I got two quick fouls in the 1st Half but my legs were ready. I was on the bench and saw both Gabe (Jones) and Jalen (Briscoe) struggle so when I came in the 2nd half, I had to pick it up a bit. I expect them to lay better against Clinton County.”
“We had a night where Gabe (Jones) scored three points and Jalen (Briscoe) scored two. That’s not going to happen every night but the other guys stepped up and did a great job. “Juice” (O.J. Gamble) and. Gavin (Dickerson) stepped up and did what we asked of them.”
Franklin-Simpson had 25 rebounds with Jalen Briscoe leading the team with eight rebounds with Gavin Dickerson having five.
John Harlin was the only player that scored in double figures as he led the Falcons with 22 points.
