Franklin, KY (42134)

Today

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low around 35F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low around 35F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.