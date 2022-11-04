COMMUNITY EVENTS
NOV. 5
Distillery Open Day
Burton James Uniquely American Whiskey Distillery will celebrate its opening day Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. The distillery is located at 220 W. Gallatin St, Adairville.
Fall Festival
A Fall Festival/Christmas Village will be held Saturday, Nov. 5 in Adairville on the square beginning at 10 a.m. There will be craft vendors, food, and entertainment.
E-Scrap Event
The next E-Scrap event will be held Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the recycling center, 1230 Morgantown Road, Russellville. The Russellville senior class was approved to supply the labor for that event for $500. This is a free event for Logan Countians to dispose of their office equipment. There is a fee of $10 for each television set.
Shaker Breakfast
A Shaker Breakfast at South Union Shaker Village will be on Saturday, Nov. 5 at South Union Hotel from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Registration is required. For more information, call 270-542-4167.
Maker Market
Logan County’s Public Library will host Maker Market Saturday, Nov. 5. This is free and open to the public. Various home crafted items will be for sale. For more information, contact the Logan County Public Library.
NOV. 6
Retirement Celebration
There will be a 35th retirement celebration for Sammy Spencer, Pastor at First Baptist Church, 221 S. Spring St., Russellville on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. Speaker will be Rev. Michael Rice of First Baptist Church in Glasgow.
NOV. 9
LEAD-IDA Meeting
The Logan Economic Alliance for Development (LEAD) will hold its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 7 a.m. in the Logan County Chamber of Commerce Meeting Room in the Harrison-Hite Building, 116 South Main St., Russellville. The Logan Industrial Development Authority, (IDA) will hold its regular monthly meeting following the LEAD meeting. LEAD and IDA meetings are open to the public. All who live and/or do business in Logan County are welcome to attend. For more information, please call the LEAD office at 270-726-9575.
NOV. 11
Veteran’s Day Ceremony in Russellville
A Veteran’s Day Ceremony will be held at the historic Logan County Courthouse, 200 W 4th St., Russellville on Friday, Nov. 11 at 9:30 a.m.
Veteran’s Day Ceremony in Auburn
A Veteran’s Day Ceremony will be held at the Auburn City Hall on Friday, Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. Cake and drinks will be served afterward.
NOV. 12
Farm-to-Table Dinner Benefit
There will be a farm-to-table dinner benefit Saturday, Nov. 12 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the O’Bannon House, 515 S. Main St., Russellville. This event will benefit the preservation of the O’Bannon House. Call, 270-846-9463 for more information.
NOV. 14
Russellville Chapter DAR Meeting
The November Meeting of the Russellville Chapter DAR will be a luncheon catered by Denise Shoulders on Monday, Nov. 14 at 12 p.m. at the MCCuddy House (Flint Ridge), 715 Bores Road, Adairville. The program will be given by Adam Scales, President of the local Sons of the American Revolution on The Birth of Texas in Russellville-Logan County. Reminder for all members the next meeting will be a luncheon on Dec. 12 at 12 p.m. at the O’Bannon House. Payment of $18 is due before you leave at the Nov. 14.
NOV. 17
Good Citizen Event
The Logan Christian Academy will be hosting the “Good Citizen Event” on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 5-8 p.m., and would love for each of our families to make plans to attend. We hope you will invite your family and friends, as well as your pastor and members of your church to attend this important event. This event covers topics that are highly important for the active Christian, especially those adult Christians with children being raised in this current culture. This event will feature guest speaker, Mr. Joshua Hershberger, an attorney, minister, and speaker. Mr. Hershberger started “The Good Citizen Project” to equip church leaders and other committed Christians to be Gospel-centered citizens. The goal of the Good Citizen Project is to transform our communities, states, and nation through the power of the Gospel. You can find out more about the Good Citizen Project at www.goodcitizen.us.
NOV. 19
Christmas Fair & Market
The American Legion Post 29 will host a Christmas Fair & Market Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Legion, 450 Farmer’s Drive, Russellville, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be food vendors, handmade candles, soaps, unique gifts, ornaments, a photo booth, jewelry, wreaths and much more.
NOV. 20
Christmas Open House
Christmas Open House for downtown merchants in Russellville is Sunday, Nov. 20 from 1-5 p.m. Businesses in downtown Russellville will be decorated for the season and open to the public for Christmas shopping with door prizes and refreshments for the public. A program with a list of all participating businesses and a map will be provided to the public on this day.
Christmas Vendor Market
The annual Christmas Vendor Market will be held during the downtown Christmas Open House at the Historic Logan County Courthouse on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 1-5 p.m. Space is limited, so please register as soon as possible. We look forward to this awesome event. Please call the Logan County Tourism Commission at 270-726-1678 for information on how to register.
DECEMBER DEC. 10
Cookies With Santa
South Central Bank is making plans for Santa’s sleigh to make a stop in Russellville. The bank will host a Cookies with Santa event on Dec. 10 at its branch in the Logan Plaza, located at 1118 W 9th St., Russellville. This event is the perfect opportunity to start making some family holiday memories while enjoying cookies with Santa. Kids of all ages are encouraged to come and meet Santa from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will be cookies & other refreshments to enjoy, photographs, door prizes, and much more. Make plans to jumpstart your holiday season at Cookies with Santa! The event is free and open to the public. For additional information please call 270-946-7128.
