COMMUNITY EVENTS
JAN. 20
Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross blood drive will be held on Friday, Jan. 20 from 12-6 p.m. at the New Friendship Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 5030 Friendship Road, Auburn. Call 1-800-RED CROSS to schedule an appointment.
JAN. 28
Open Hearts, Open Hands Food Distribution
Open Hearts, Open Hands food pantry will be having its monthly food distribution on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 9-11 a.m. at the Open Hearts, Open Hands building, 717 Main St., Lewisburg. Signs will be posted. Thank you.
