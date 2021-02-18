James (Jim) Curtis Ashby passed away on Februrary 13, 2021, at his home in Eddyville.
Jim was born February 27, 1959, in Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo., and was a 1977 graduate of Northwest High School in Clarksville.
He joined the Air Force when he was 19 years old and retired in 1999 at Eglin AFB, Fla., after serving his country for nearly 21 years. He was awarded the Air Force Achievement Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Longevity Service Award, Air Force Training Ribbon, Southwest Asia Service Medal, Air Force Overseas Long Tour Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon, NCO Professional Military Education Ribbon, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award and Air Force Good Conduct Medal.
During his time in the Air Force, he married his wife, Robyn, and after his separation from the service he moved his family to Kentucky where he farmed and worked for Logan Aluminum for several years. He ultimately spent the rest of his retirement at his lake home in Eddyville.
Jim was an amazing father, husband, and “Papaw.” His joy and unconditional love were a strong reflection of his faith in Jesus Christ. He was always the first one to ask if you needed anything and had immense pride in cooking, especially his famous appetizers.
He never flinched to offer a helping hand or just be there to listen. He could instantly change the mood with his playful attitude and big, loving personality. Anyone who knew Jim knew he truly cared about people and had a zest for life.
One of his passions was hunting and fishing with his best friend, Nick Dalton. He shared that passion with his kids and grandchildren, jumping at any opportunity to spend time with those he loved. Anytime a task or obstacle approached in life he rose to the challenge with his infamous quote “Ain’t no hill for a mountain climber!” Jim lived life to the fullest and spread that joy to everyone he interacted with. Other hobbies included riding his Harley, playing poker, watching Tennessee football, and cruising on the lake.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Jonelle Elamon Eggers; his father, James Francis Ashby; and his sister, Shirley Woodward.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Robyn Marie (Franchio) Ashby; his son, James (Jimmy) Ashby of Clarksville; his daughters Sarah (Joseph) Underwood currently stationed at RAF Lakenheath and Briana (John) Ashby of Clarksville; his stepfather, Clarence (Hank) Eggers of Lewisburg; his siblings, Rose (Bruce) Albert of Alabama, Judi (Jon) Blair of Nashville TN, Sherrie Potts of Clarksville, and Steven (Kojak) Ashby of South Carolina; and his six grandchildren, Kyler Ashby, Abigail Ashby, Emma Underwood, Alexander Ashby, Annistyn Underwood & London Underwood.
We extend an invitation to friends and family to join us at a “Celebration of Life” held in Jim’s honor on Wednesday, February 24th, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Dunn’s Funeral Home in Eddyville, Kentucky
