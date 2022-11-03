Simpson County’s Operation Christmas Child ministry is in full swing for 2022.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief, and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world, and together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ.
Each year approximately 150,000 U.S. volunteers help transform empty shoeboxes into tangible expressions of God’s love by packing them with fun toys, school supplies, and hygiene items. Operation Christmas Child partners with local churches worldwide to deliver these gifts to children suffering from poverty, natural disaster, war, terror, disease, and famine. For many of these children, this is the first gift they have ever received.
Operation Christmas Child has delivered more than 157 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries since 1993. This initiative contributes to the global goal of reaching more than millions of children in need.
Volunteers in the eight-county Bowling Green area include Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Monroe, Simpson, and Warren Counties. This group is led by volunteers in an effort to coordinate support for Operation Christmas Child. The Bowling Green group exceeded its 2021 area goal last year by collecting 18,698 shoebox gifts. This year’s goal is 20,000 shoeboxes. Volunteers feel this can be accomplished if each church and group that packed last year will pack just 10 more this year. The most important part of the ministry is prayer. It’s the first and last thing that is put in each box.
Calvary Baptist Church, 804 Church Street in Franklin is the drop-off site for shoe boxes. This is the church’s second year for the mission. Cindy Traughber is the drop-off team leader for Simpson County. If someone has a large drop-off of shoeboxes, you can contact the church at 270-586-6211 to schedule a specific time to drop off your boxes so organizers can make sure they have enough volunteers on hand at that time.
Drop-Off Times
• Nov. 14 — 1-4 p.m.
• Nov. 15 & 16 -2-4 p.m.
• Nov. 17 — 12-3 p.m.
• Nov. 18 — 1-3 p.m.
• Nov. 19 & 20 — 12-2 p.m.
• Nov. 21 — 8-10 a.m.
To learn more about joining the Bowling Green, KY Area Team or to apply for leadership opportunities, visit samaritanspurse.org/volunteerwithOCC or call 270-526-5321.
National Collection Week is Nov. 14-21, 2022.
