Nancy Gale Groves Simons, 76 of Clifty, passed away 3:34 p.m., Friday, April 29, 2022, at her residence.
Services will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at New Harmony General Baptist Church, 17299 Greenville Rd., Lewisburg, KY 42256. Burial will follow in the Glenwood Cemetery in Elkton. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday at the church and from 11 a.m. Tuesday until time for the service.
Survivors include her son, Eddie Simons and his wife Ginger; her daughters, Karen Simons Stratton and Donna Merder and her husband Dean; her sisters, Geraldine Carter and her husband Rev. Joe of Guthrie and Linda Faye Smith; seven grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
