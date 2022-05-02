Franklin, KY (42134)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 82F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.