There are many facets to a newspaper.
For example, the front page is what catches the reader’s eye when picking up the publication, usually saved for the top news stories in a community, mixed with a feature here and there.
The obituary page holds the memories of those lost, one of the most read pages in a newspaper.
The sports page is our kids and their many accomplishments involving competitive play.
Mixed in are lifestyles, community events, and a plethora of other information all rolled into one.
However, one of the most important pages, some call the heart and soul of a paper, is the editorial page which belongs to the readers themselves. For the News-Democrat & Leader, that is page 4.
In the past, and considering the ND&L is over 200 years old, I’m referring to at least the past 23 years I have been working for it, most of our editorial pages have featured Letters to the Editor, local columnists, and pieces representing the opinions of the paper. Unfortunately, with anything, change inevitably occurs, and our editorial page is not an exception.
In the past few years, this important page has gone from mostly local to mostly not. Although the columns that do appear have been informative and very well written, it’s not local. And the ND&L prides itself on being your local newspaper.
I have had the honor of seeing many editions of the ND&L over the years, as well as reading our newspaper from decades ago, thanks to the Logan County Public Library who takes on the responsibility of having them bound for future generations.
It is my desire, as editor, to bring back “your” page. But that is going to take your help to achieve.
I am going to ask the community to use this opportunity to tell us how you feel. Of course, there will be rules, and they will be pretty commonsense if you think about it before you submit. Don’t be mean. This is the main one. You can get your viewpoint out without being mean.
An editorial page tackles recent events and issues and attempts to formulate viewpoints based on an objective analysis of happenings and conflicting/contrary opinions. Editorial pages capture the pulse of a community, serve as a moral and ethical compass, and frame civil discourse. An open and free public forum is critical to any open and free society.
A few opportunities readers can utilize include:
Letters to the Editor
The letters section is your opportunity to share your opinions. The newspaper does not have to agree with your opinion or point of view. This is your free and open public forum. Letters contain opinions on issues that have public interest but they are not a forum to air domestic disputes or consumer complaints.
Guest Columns
When readers have more to say than can be captured in a traditional letter to the editor, we offer the opportunity to write a longer column, generally including a photograph of the writer, and providing more space on the editorial page. Columns only reflect the views of the writer or columnist. Some of the columns are written by newspaper staff, some are syndicated, and others are written by local columnists that submit to the newspaper on a periodic basis. Some are political, some are serious, some humorous, and others are intended to be educational.
The Editorial
Sometimes an editorial page contains a piece representing the newspaper’s position on a topic. Editorials can be intended to be of the watchdog variety, holding public officials accountable, while others are congratulatory, educational, or intended as a public service.
I hope you will join me in trying to bring back a portion of our newspaper that represents you, the citizen, the reader who has something to say.
If you wish to submit to the editorial page, you can do so by emailing me at ccooper@newsdemocratleader.com
