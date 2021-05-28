Saturday, June 12Adairville Fire Department Fundraiser
The Adairville Fire Department will be having a fundraiser Saturday, June 12 at 11 a.m. until sold out on the square in Adairville. BBQ plates will be offered for a donation of your choice. Proceeds from the event will go to help restore the department’s 1927 fire truck.
Summer Nights Cruise-In
Summer Nights Cruise-In will be held Saturday, June 12 on the Square in Russellville from 5-8 p.m. All Vehicles are welcome. There will be food, music, a 50/50 drawing, and fun for all.
Auburn Concert on the Square Series
Auburn’s first concert in the Square Series will be held Saturday, June 12 with Tyrone Dunn & Kin Folk performing. For more information, please call Auburn City Hall.
Tuesday, June 22
Little Mr. & Miss Pageant
Little Mr. & Miss Pageant at 6 p.m. at the Logan County Extension Service, 255 John Paul Road, Russellville.
Diaper Derby
There will be a Diaper Derby Tuesday, June 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Logan County Extension Service, 255 John Paul Road, Russellville.
