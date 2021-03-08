The Logan County Republican Women’s Club recently traveled to Ft. Campbell, Ky., to deliver the 2020 donation to Fisher House. The “Pennies for Freedom” yearly bi-partisan campaign donated $1,050 to this unique organization this year.
This was the 11th year for the campaign.
The group gave special thanks to a generous anonymous donor of $500, as well as members of the Antioch Baptist Church in the Lewisburg area for their annual commitement to the campaign. As well as everyone that donated change in the jars that are placed at businesses and other locations around Russellville.
The Fisher House is an eight-bedroom facility where families of the military who are patients at Blanchard Hospital can stay free of charge while their members are recuperating. Everything from toothpaste to food for preparation of meals is furnished for these families. For those unfamiliar with the Fisher Houses all over the world. we might tell that these are places built by the Zachary and Elizabeth Foundation on military bases. However, the upkeep on the buildings has to be maintained through donors.
