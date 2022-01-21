It may be the dead of winter, but camping season is just around the corner. To get ready, Kentucky 4-H is now hiring for its seasonal camp staff positions.
Kentucky 4-H has a long, proud tradition of providing positive youth development experiences through our 4-H Camping Program. Employees will work at one of four regional camps in Laurel, Russell, Nicholas or Hopkins counties. Together, these camps provide a quality educational and fun experience for more than 13,000 4-H’ers and 4-H volunteers each summer.
Working at camp is a fun and very rewarding experience. 4-H staff help campers navigate through many activities. They become encouragers who help dissolve campers’ fears about trying new things or being away from home for the first time. They also help ensure all campers take safety precautions seriously and treat others with kindness and respect.
In the process, our employees become stronger leaders and communicators and gain self-confidence. They also learn responsibility, time management, and conflict resolution. These life skills will help them no matter their future career.
Attending 4-H camp is a fond memory for many Kentuckians, and it would not happen without a full roster of dedicated individuals at each camp. Available positions include seasonal program staff, who lead day classes and evening programs, and behind-the-scenes support staff positions in housekeeping, food service, and maintenance. To view available positions and frequently asked questions, visit www.4hcampjobs.com or contact the Logan County office of the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service. The deadline to apply for program staff positions is Feb. 3. Kentucky 4-H will hire support staff until all positions are filled.
Educational programs of the Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expressions, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
Carrie Tilghman Derossett is the Logan County Extension Agent for 4-H Youth Development.
