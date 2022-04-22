A kiss is an affectionate sign of love. We kiss family and friends, and even our pets, as an outward sign of our heart’s intent. With the exception of Judas betraying Jesus with a kiss, the kiss is usually a positive expression of loving regard.
A story is told of St. Leonides who was beheaded in
202 CE under the persecution of Severus. He is a little remembered saint, but his son, Origen, was a great Christian scholar. Leonides himself was a Christian philosopher, devoted to his Faith. After the baptism of his son, it is said that Leonides was accustomed to go to his son’s bed at night, and uncovering the child’s breast, kiss it as he slept, as being the temple of the Holy Spirit. (“A Saint a Day,” Hughson)
It’s not likely that we would do the same, but many of us kiss our children or grandchildren before they go to bed. The kiss lets them know they are loved. And it is also a sign of reverence to the Holy Spirit who dwells within each of us. St. Paul wrote that “Your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit within you.” (1 Cor. 6:19) The Spirit of God dwells within each one of us, even when the Spirit may be hard to perceive. Many wear “distressing disguises,” yet they remain a temple for God.
It is good to remember that all people are important to God whether or not we see them as important to us. Another person’s worth is not dependent on their value to us. Each person is a temple of the Holy Spirit. We are all children of God, born with God’s DNA within us. Hopefully, we can learn to reverence all people, and with some offer a kiss of reverence — a temple kiss.
