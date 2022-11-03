Leadership matters
Leadership matters. When a community has a strong executive who knows how to get things done, it shows. The leadership and effectiveness of Judge-Executive Mason Barnes is on full display when you enter Simpson County. That is why I encourage you to vote for him this November.
I’ve watched Mason’s steady hand at work as he has guided unprecedented growth in your community. He’s also helped navigate significant challenges to make sure the community and its citizens have come out ahead.
The type of leadership that Mason offers is also well respected in Frankfort. He’s got the ear of decision makers which benefits Simpson County. He works with anyone to get you results.
Mason Barnes is effective, and he will never stop working for you. I hope you’ll vote to keep him working for you as Judge-Executive.
Jonathan Shell
Former Kentucky House of Representatives Majority Leader 2023 Candidate for Agriculture Commissioner
