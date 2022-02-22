Masks Optional for Logan County Schools This WeekMasks will continue to be optional for all Logan County Schools the week of Feb. 21-25. Students and staff are welcome to wear masks if they choose. Per federal mandate, masks are still required on school buses at all times. Please know we are still paying close attention to our staff availability and wellness across the district. If there is a need to return to masking mid-week, we will notify everyone. Logan County Schools continues to monitor the county incidence rate, review weekly county average, assess rolling county averages weekly/monthly to determine trends, school quarantines, positive cases (staff and student), local/regional hospital capacity. The next update will be Friday, Feb. 25 by 6 p.m.
Girls’ SoftballThe Russellville Parks & Recreation is considering having a girls’ softball league for ages 9-12. They are trying to see if there would be enough interest. If you are interested, please call 270-726-5033 and speak with Jenn.
Saturday, Feb. 26Open Hearts, Open Hands Food Distribution
Open Hearts, Open Hands food pantry will be having their monthly food distribution on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. All safety standards are still being met. Signs are posted on Lewisburg Road for Open Hearts, Open Hands.
