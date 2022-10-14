Concern has been expressed more than once pertaining to the way drivers are speeding through the intersection at KY 100 and the southern bypass. The intersection is a four-way stop, and according to Sixth District Magistrate Thomas Bouldin, “People are blowing through there going 75-80 mph.”
Bouldin, who lives close to the intersection, is afraid someone is going to get hurt or killed. He has asked the Logan County Sheriff in previous fiscal court meetings for additional surveillance of that area, saying that sometimes just sitting there deters the behavior.
Sheriff Stephen Stratton has been monitoring that intersection, as well as many others in the county. “The issue is the same everywhere,” said Stratton. “People are so distracted while driving from phones to everyday life stress. They just don’t realize what they are doing until it is too late.”
Bouldin said he personally witnessed the danger himself recently when he almost got hit while he was on his tractor at the intersection. He said he also saw a man get clipped on his motorcycle there. “This is the real deal,” said Bouldin.
Sheriff Stratton advises that drivers not only need to pay attention to their own driving but more importantly, watch the other drivers as well.
In the past year at the KY 100-bypass intersection, there has been one injury accident and one non-injury accident.
did go out on stevenson mill several days sat in the area
I thinbk your precence is good enouhg
Im not asking for anyone to get a tciket just you being there wil;l help by patroling it
ket people know law enforcement is here
circle dirve is one of those subdivsion where kids play
