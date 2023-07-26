The Prelude
The summer of 1889 was hot and dry. Farmers put their tobacco plants in to the fields only to see them wither. The June 23, 1889 New Era reported, “Farmers in this section report from a half to two-third stand of tobacco, not one having a perfect stand.” Rains in July and August prevented the crop from being a total loss. A note in the Sept. 6 Hopkinsville Kentuckian said: “Wallonia, Sept. 3.—The recent rains have revived the fields very much. Tobacco looks a great deal better than it did a week ago. Corn is very nearly matured, and some people say corn will sell for one dollar per barrel. Wheat sowing has begun. A very large acreage will be sown.”
On Friday morning, Sept. 13, the Sells Bros. traveling three-ring circus’s special train arrived in Hopkinsville “with a menagerie and museum combined. ... Among the many things worth seeing may be found the great talking machine, Edison’s Phonograph, Blood sucking Vampires, and a pair of very large Snakes.” The showmen erected their huge red and white striped tent on a vacant space at the east end of 7th Street. Each day during the circus’s week-long run, farm families came into town “by the wagon loads and continued to come despite the muddy roads.” The afternoon performances “lasted more than two hours and most of the time three distinct performances were going on.” In one thrilling act, a colorfully dressed clown “successfully turned a somersault over five elephants.”
Farmers began cutting tobacco the next week. By Oct. 11, “The greater portion of the tobacco crop is housed in Kentucky and Tennessee without material damage from light frosts.” In mid-November, farm families were in the barns “busy stripping and prizing tobacco.”
Robert B. Withers, described as “a popular and genial gentleman and a good, progressive man,” had recently resigned his job as tobacco inspector in Hopkinsville to become “traveling solicitor” for the Grange Tobacco Warehouse in Clarksville owned by Canton native Thomas Pendleton Major (1853-1917) and Thomas Herndon. He was now riding Trigg County’s dirt roads in a one-horse, one-seat “doctor’s” buggy, soliciting farmers to sell their tobacco in Clarksville. When night caught Bob Withers in some out-of-the-way place on the back roads, an accommodating farm family would put him up for the night in their home and feed him supper and breakfast.
He had strong competition from James “Jas” West, who was partner with Trigg native Nathaniel “Nat” Gaither (1844-1918) in the Planters’ Warehouse in Hopkinsville. West made it a practice to ride his high stepping plantation horse to Cadiz on the once monthly “trade day” when country people came to town to shop and sell produce in the farmers’ market on court square. In the words of the Cadiz Telephone reprinted in the Jan. 18, 1890 New Era, West would “circulate among the farmers. Mr. West is one of the most polite and agreeable gentlemen we ever met, and represents a strong and reliable firm.” Jas West may have had reasons for his frequent visits to Cadiz besides soliciting business for his warehouse. He was a handsome, debonaire young bachelor and the “king lion” on the social scene.
Farmers were soon driving mule-drawn wagons hauling 1,600-pound hogsheads to Canton and Linton, where roustabouts rolled the huge barrels aboard one of the Ryman Line steamboats that paddled up and down Cumberland River. Others were on the roads to Hopkinsville, racing to get their tobacco to market before winter rains turned the dirt roads into impassable mud quagmires. Sales began in Clarksville on the Monday morning before Thanksgiving, Nov. 25th. Hopkinsville sales began in early December. Prices were good and, thankfully, there were only light rains and the roads remained passable.
Christmas week was unusually warm. On Dec. 31, the Hopkinsville Kentuckian’s editor Charles M. Meacham remarked: “Just as the peach trees were getting ready to bloom and linen dusters were being looked up, the long expected cold wave arrived, but it was hardly cold enough to attract attention. The mercury dropped to the freezing point Sunday night, but stood yesterday at 40 degrees.”
It was not cold enough to chill the spirits of twenty-five young men affiliated with the tobacco market and prominent farmers’ daughters from Christian and surrounding counties dancing the last night of 1889 away and ringing in the New Year 1890 at a “calico hop” in the spacious ballroom in the two-story antebellum Southern Hotel at the west corner of 10th and South Clay streets.
Winter Storms
Then, starting Jan. 4th, a series of ferocious winter storms moved down from the northwest. The Jan. 10, 1890 Wood River Times in Hailey, Idaho, reported, “Telegraphic reports to the Southern Pacific company state that the fall of snow on the Sierra Nevada mountains, on the line of the Central Pacific railroad, is unprecedented. At the summit there is sixteen feet on the level and twelve feet at Emigrant Gap.” An Associated Press report datelined Kansas City,
Jan. 13 said, “A severe blizzard raged last night in Kansas, Nebraska, and Missouri ... some points report it the most severe ever experienced.” Blizzards buried the country from the Pacific Northwest to Wisconsin and as far south as Oklahoma in deep snow. Storms continued one after another. On the evening of Feb. 7, at Topeka the wind was blowing 60 miles and hour, temperature was far below freezing, and snow was falling. Snowdrifts “as high as houses” stopped trains everywhere on the Great Plains. On the night of Feb. 27-28, Fort Riley reported blizzard conditions and temperature 25 below zero.
As the storms moved eastward, they brought torrential rainfall to a vast region from the Mississippi to Appalachia and from the Great Lakes to the Deep South. Rivers throughout the huge Mississippi River watershed overflowed their banks. The Feb. 28 Middletown Daily Signal in Middletown, Ohio, published telegraphic dispatches from around the region. At Cairo, Illinois, “The Ohio River passed what is know as the danger line here at noon yesterday, and is overrunning its natural banks, compelling large numbers of settlers to move. The bottoms for many miles around here in Kentucky and Missouri are submerged and three railroads are suffering much from softening of roadbeds, washouts, and landslides.” At Louisville, the Ohio was rising an inch an hour and “the Ohio and Mississippi Railroad is cut off, but the Louisville and Nashville is still open.”
The New York Evening World printed a “special” telegram sent by one of its traveling reporters from Cincinnati’s grandiose, cathedral-like Central Union Station that morning: “Incoming trains on the Cincinnati Southern report unprecedented floods along the Kentucky, Cumberland, Tennessee, and Emory Rivers.”
That day’s edition of the Pittsburgh Dispatch copied a telegram from Louisville dated the previous day: “Mr. C. A. Wooster, who has just returned from Middleborough and intermediate points, says the water in Cumberland River is higher than it has ever been, and the runaway waters have created havoc all along. There have been places where great trees and immense bodies of earth have tumbled away, and in places tracks are submerged. The floods have crippled the railways to a certain extent.” (Wooster was a volunteer civilian “weather observer” for the U.S. Army Signal Service. Observers were responsible for transmitting daily weather reports from their locale to the U.S. Weather Bureau in Washington.)
