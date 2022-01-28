With 31 Republicans and 12 Democrats running for office in Logan County, filing for the 2022 election cycle ended at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25. Those who have filed to run are as follows:

Logan County Judge-Executive — Phil Gregory (R), David M. Wilkins (R), James “Jimmy” Henderson (R), Phillip Baker (R)

County Clerk — Phil Cole (R), Terrie Lawson (R), Stacy Watkins (R), Tim Hopkins (R)

County Attorney — Joe Ross (D)

Sheriff — (I) Stephen Stratton (D), Dewayne Whittaker (R)

Jailer — Johnny Anderson (D), Scott Blackford (R), Joshua Toomey (R), Bennie Kinney (R)

Coroner — (I) Mary Givens (D), Ben Kemplin (R)

Property Valuation Administrator — Brook Waldrup Brown (D), Timothy Rainwaters (R), Ray Wilson (R)

Running for Logan County Magistrate

District 1 — (I) Tyler Davenport (D), Connie B. Thompson (R) Clem “Dickie” Carter (R), Robert Atchley (D) This is the only race in Logan County that will appear in the Democratic primary.

District 2 — Robert L. Williams (D), Jamie Goodwin (R), Joseph G. Hallman (R), Chris Bruner (R), Cody Tatum (R), Lanny McPherson (R)

District 3 — Casey L. Pitts (R), Chris Wilcut (R), Allen Yates (R), Cliff W. Kennedy, Jr. (D)

District 4 — Jason Harper (R)

District 5 — (I) Robert Chyle (R), Anne Churchill Crawford (R)

District 6 — (I) Thomas Bouldin (D), Nicholas K. Scarbrough (R)

Running for Logan County Constable

District 1 — Larry Christie (D)

District 3 — Michael C. Holdren (R)

District 5 — Stephen Rogers (R)

District 6 — Danny Perry (D)

Running for Russellville City Council

Bill Decker

Jeff Manley

Michael Lockhart

Lisa A. Miller

Diane Gilliam Walker

Sandra Kinser

Pat Walpole Bell

Jimmy Davenport

Larry Wilcutt

US Rep — District 1

(I) James R. Comer (R) — Tompkinsville, KY

Jimmy C. Ausbrooks (D) — Franklin, KY

US Senate

(I) Rand Paul (R)

Arnold Blankenship (R)

Valerie “Dr. Val” Fredrick (R)

Paul V. Hamilton (R)

John Schiess (R)

Tami Stainfield (R)

Joshua Wesley Blanton, Sr. (D)

Charles Booker (D)

Ruth Gao (D)

John Merrill (D)

KY Senate — 32nd

(I) Mike Wilson (R)

KY State Representative — 16th

(I) Jason Petrie (R)

Circuit Judge — 7th

(I) Joe W. Hendricks

District Judge — 7th

(I) Ken Williams

Justice of the Supreme Court — 1st District

Christopher Shea Nickell

The primary election will be held on May 17, 2022, and the general election will be held on Nov. 8, 2022.

(I) notes Incumbent.

