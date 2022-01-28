With 31 Republicans and 12 Democrats running for office in Logan County, filing for the 2022 election cycle ended at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25. Those who have filed to run are as follows:
Logan County Judge-Executive — Phil Gregory (R), David M. Wilkins (R), James “Jimmy” Henderson (R), Phillip Baker (R)
County Clerk — Phil Cole (R), Terrie Lawson (R), Stacy Watkins (R), Tim Hopkins (R)
County Attorney — Joe Ross (D)
Sheriff — (I) Stephen Stratton (D), Dewayne Whittaker (R)
Jailer — Johnny Anderson (D), Scott Blackford (R), Joshua Toomey (R), Bennie Kinney (R)
Coroner — (I) Mary Givens (D), Ben Kemplin (R)
Property Valuation Administrator — Brook Waldrup Brown (D), Timothy Rainwaters (R), Ray Wilson (R)
Running for Logan County Magistrate
District 1 — (I) Tyler Davenport (D), Connie B. Thompson (R) Clem “Dickie” Carter (R), Robert Atchley (D) This is the only race in Logan County that will appear in the Democratic primary.
District 2 — Robert L. Williams (D), Jamie Goodwin (R), Joseph G. Hallman (R), Chris Bruner (R), Cody Tatum (R), Lanny McPherson (R)
District 3 — Casey L. Pitts (R), Chris Wilcut (R), Allen Yates (R), Cliff W. Kennedy, Jr. (D)
District 4 — Jason Harper (R)
District 5 — (I) Robert Chyle (R), Anne Churchill Crawford (R)
District 6 — (I) Thomas Bouldin (D), Nicholas K. Scarbrough (R)
Running for Logan County Constable
District 1 — Larry Christie (D)
District 3 — Michael C. Holdren (R)
District 5 — Stephen Rogers (R)
District 6 — Danny Perry (D)
Running for Russellville City Council
Bill Decker
Jeff Manley
Michael Lockhart
Lisa A. Miller
Diane Gilliam Walker
Sandra Kinser
Pat Walpole Bell
Jimmy Davenport
Larry Wilcutt
US Rep — District 1
(I) James R. Comer (R) — Tompkinsville, KY
Jimmy C. Ausbrooks (D) — Franklin, KY
US Senate
(I) Rand Paul (R)
Arnold Blankenship (R)
Valerie “Dr. Val” Fredrick (R)
Paul V. Hamilton (R)
John Schiess (R)
Tami Stainfield (R)
Joshua Wesley Blanton, Sr. (D)
Charles Booker (D)
Ruth Gao (D)
John Merrill (D)
KY Senate — 32nd
(I) Mike Wilson (R)
KY State Representative — 16th
(I) Jason Petrie (R)
Circuit Judge — 7th
(I) Joe W. Hendricks
District Judge — 7th
(I) Ken Williams
Justice of the Supreme Court — 1st District
Christopher Shea Nickell
The primary election will be held on May 17, 2022, and the general election will be held on Nov. 8, 2022.
(I) notes Incumbent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.