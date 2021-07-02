On Tuesday, June 22, the Logan County Fair presented the annual Little Mr. & Miss Pageant at 6 p.m. in the large meeting room at the Extension Complex in Russellville. There were 14 categories with 41 contestants ranging in ages between 0-10 years old. Awards were given and a lot of fun was held by all.
On Tuesday, June 22, the Logan County Fair presented the annual Little Mr. & Miss Pageant at 6 p.m. in the large meeting room at the Extension Complex in Russellville.
There were 14 categories with 41 contestants ranging in ages between 0-10 years old. Awards were given and a lot of fun was held by all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.