Christian County will be getting approximately $43,732,000 in funding for road and infrastructure projects, according to a press release from Friday.
The announcement comes the day after lawmakers adjourned the 2022 legislative session.
“Roads are vital in economic development,” Rep. Walker Thomas of Hopkinsville said in the release. “They link our rural areas with our cities and towns and allow us to enjoy a good quality of life.”
The funding is part of HB 242, which provides more than $2.9 billion for the maintenance and construction of state roads over the next two years. The measure also includes $370 million for the rehabilitation and construction of bridges and sets aside $250 million to match federal dollars for mega projects in northern, eastern, and western Kentucky.
The Christian County allocation is earmarked for the following projects:
- $6,400,000 towards widening KY-911 to a three-lane from the Department of Defense Railroad to KY-115.
- $1,950,000 for the construction of a new connector from US-41 near the industrial park to KY-115 south of Pembroke.
- $2,200,000 towards the reconstruction of the Breathitt Parkway interchange at KY-1682 north of Hopkinsville using design build.
- $5,850,000 for improvements if US-68 from KY-91 to KY-1007 in Hopkinsville.
- $2,750,000 for improvements and widening KY-115 from Anderson Road to just south of Pembroke.
- $3,377,000 for a bridge project in Christian County on Walnut Street at CSX Railroad.
- $3,850,000 to address the condition of Edward T. Breathitt Pennyrile Parkway 0 to mile point 4.719.
- $1,980,000 to address the condition of Edward T. Breathitt Pennyrile 4.719 to mile point 6.77.
- $3,250,000 to address the condition of the pavement on I-24.
- $1,650,000 to address the condition of I-24.
- $4,675,000 address the condition of Edward T. Breathitt Pennyrile Parkway 6.77 to mile point 12.053.
- 140,000 towards US 41A turning lane northbound at existing median crossover.
- $3,300,000 to correct geometric deficiencies on KY 107.
“I’m proud of the work done by the entire Christian County delegation concerning improvements to the Lafayette Road. (KY107) and Lover’s Lane intersection,” Rep. Myron Dossett of Pembroke said. “This is a much needed improvement but now more than ever with the construction of a new high school.”
“Safe, reliable transportation is critical to public safety,” House Appropriations and Revenue Chairman Jason Petrie of Elkton added. “Our roads make it possible to move products and people, as well as provide access to quality healthcare and education.”
In addition to HB 242, lawmakers also crafted a two-year budget for Kentucky’s Transportation Cabinet. That bill, HB 241, includes funding for programs like an additional $4 million to increase access to driver’s license and permit testing and $11.4 million to be divided among the state’s 54 general aviation airports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.