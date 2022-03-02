Garrett Smith signed last week with UT Martin to continue his football career.
Garrett, a four-year starter for the Panthers on the offensive line, is projected either as a guard or center for the SkyHawks this fall.
“UT Martin has been recruiting me since my junior year,” Smith explained. “I had talked to the coaches here and there for a bit. During the summer between my junior and senior, things really picked up. I attended a camp they had in June. They offered me a scholarship and from there, they have had contact with me the rest of the way.”
The SkyHawks finished the 2021 season as OVC champions with a 10-3 record and reached the second round of the NCAA Division 1-AA playoffs.
Smith was happy with his college selection.
“The school is not too big,” Smooth pointed out. “You can walk the whole campus in about 20 minutes. It has a small-town vibe like Portland.”
Smith played for Greg Cavanah for the first three years and was coached in his senior season by Wes Inman.
Both coaches made an impact on Smith.
“Coach Cavanah was my head coach for three of my four years at Portland,” Smith remarked. “He made sure we were ready for life after high school. Coach Inman was also my line coach for three years and my head coach this season. He taught me a lot about the craft of football and the experiences he has had.”
Smith has been playing football since the age of six and has a lot of good memories and highlights in his career.
“We made the playoffs in my freshman season,” Smith recalled. “We didn’t win, and we faced a lot of adversity leading up in the game and I think that prepared me for the next three years. Another big moment was homecoming this year. We needed a win to make the playoffs. The game came down to the wire and we came out on top. The last is this year’s playoff game with Munford. It was a heartbreaking loss, but it was the closest we had come to a playoff win in a long time.”
Smith won plenty of awards and honors. He made all region in his junior and senior campaigns and earned All -State recognition in 2021. He received two team awards as a junior and six in his senior season.
Smith was appreciative of his family and their support through the years.
“My parents have always been my biggest supporters,” Smith said. “They have sacrificed more than I could ask for. Waking up several early mornings in the summer to take me to camps and taking me for a game day visit. They would spend their money on camps and taking me places just so I could get the chance to play college football. I could not think them enough.”
Smith is undecided about a major, but might try to pursue a career in business or sports medicine while at UT martin
Smith is the son of Ricky and Nicole Smith.
