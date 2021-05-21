Jack Joseph Whipple, age 78, of Russellville, Ky., passed away May 19, 2021, at Field Stone Place in Clarksville, Tenn.
Jack was born Dec. 27, 1941, in Dubois, Penn. to the late Harry Whipple and Ivona Whipple.
Jack worked as a Drafting Engineer at Rockwell. He is a member of the Russellville United Methodist Temple, President of the International Edsel Club, and member of the Antique Auto Club. Jack also served on the Russellville City Council.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Harry
Lee Whipple.
He is survived by his nieces, Jennifer Snowden of Smyrna, Tenn., and Candice Whipple of Cadiz, Ky.
Funeral services for Jack Whipple will be conducted Saturday, May 22 at 2 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Rev. Michael Romans officiating. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Russellville, Ky. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Saturday, May 22 from 11 a.m. until the funeral time at 2 p.m.
