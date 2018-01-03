Franklin Favorite: Serving Franklin & Simpson County since 1857!

<p>Charlie Daniels Band is scheduled to play at the Love in Bloom Festival on June 3.</p>

Lineup for Love in Bloom Festival released

Simpson County Tourism Commission has announced three Grammy winners to headline the inaugural Love in Bloom Festival organized as a tribute to Johnny Cash and June Carter, who were married in Franklin, Kentucky 50 years ago.
